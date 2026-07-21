Veralto (VLTO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Veralto to announce earnings of $1.00 per share and revenue of $1.4550 billion for the quarter. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 7:30 AM ET.

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Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Veralto to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Veralto Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE VLTO opened at $93.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.24. Veralto has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $110.11.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Veralto's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veralto

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the second quarter worth about $44,000. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Veralto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Veralto by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLTO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Veralto from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price objective on Veralto in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Veralto from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $106.33.

View Our Latest Report on VLTO

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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