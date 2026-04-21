Veralto (VLTO) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share and revenue of $1.3999 billion for the quarter. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 7:30 AM ET.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Veralto had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 17.08%.The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Veralto to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Veralto Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Veralto has a twelve month low of $84.99 and a twelve month high of $110.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Veralto's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLTO. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Veralto from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Veralto from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price target on Veralto in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLTO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veralto

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,720,184 shares of the company's stock worth $1,071,035,000 after acquiring an additional 270,356 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,678,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,779,000 after buying an additional 1,169,572 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,595,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $458,493,000 after buying an additional 272,036 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,231,921 shares of the company's stock worth $322,481,000 after buying an additional 269,832 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Veralto by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,173,901 shares of the company's stock worth $316,692,000 after buying an additional 48,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company's stock.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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