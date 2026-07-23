Vericel (VCEL) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Vericel to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $72.6880 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.68 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Vericel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vericel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business's 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01. Vericel has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

Insider Activity at Vericel

In other news, CFO Joseph Anthony Mara, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $223,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,009 shares in the company, valued at $716,402.75. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Siegal sold 2,732 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $122,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,781.40. This represents a 75.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 47,732 shares of company stock worth $2,084,167 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 13.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 7,627.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,791 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VCEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Vericel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Vericel from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vericel from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VCEL

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation is a biotechnology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cell-based therapies for patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company's expertise lies in regenerative medicine, where it harnesses the power of autologous cell processing to create products designed to restore function and promote healing in damaged tissues.

Vericel currently markets two FDA-approved therapies. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is indicated for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the knee in adult patients.

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