VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Given New $324.00 Price Target at Wedbush

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $318.00 to $324.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the information services provider's stock. Wedbush's price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.86% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $305.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on VeriSign from $285.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $326.75.

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VeriSign Price Performance

VeriSign stock opened at $261.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.71. VeriSign has a one year low of $208.86 and a one year high of $312.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.11.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $433.19 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 49.95%.The business's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $141,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,363,670.54. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $1,355,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,195 shares in the company, valued at $9,538,548.90. This trade represents a 12.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $7,125,942. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 25.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in VeriSign by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,358 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about VeriSign

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VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc NASDAQ: VRSN is an internet infrastructure company that operates critical components of the global Domain Name System (DNS) and provides cybersecurity-related services. The company is best known as the authoritative registry operator for the .com and .net top-level domains, maintaining the central databases and zone files that enable domain name resolution for millions of websites. VeriSign's registry role is performed under contractual agreements with Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and involves high-availability, highly secure operations to support continuous internet connectivity.

In addition to its registry business, VeriSign offers a suite of services designed to protect and accelerate DNS and internet traffic for enterprises and service providers.

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