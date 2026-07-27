Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $234.8667.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

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Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,671 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $851,102.91. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 69,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,590,346.58. This trade represents a 6.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,164.48. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 16,507 shares of company stock worth $2,925,710 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,522 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 18,461 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7,265.5% in the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 31,156 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 30,733 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,721 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 80,680 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $18,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,547 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $201.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $182.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.40. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $155.94 and a twelve month high of $300.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The company's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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