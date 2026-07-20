Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "sector perform" rating on the cell phone carrier's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.03% from the company's current price.

VZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Dbs Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Erste Group Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $49.97.

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Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $43.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,421,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,129,631. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The business's 50 day moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $181.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.82 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.46%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,843 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 312.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,639 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 17.2% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 8,993 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Verizon Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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