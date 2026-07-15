Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Cut to $51.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $54.50 to $51.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector outperform" rating on the cell phone carrier's stock. Scotiabank's price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Dbs Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.09.

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Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.01. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,793,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,148,631. The stock has a market cap of $179.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.26. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The company's 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $34.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 2,765 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 18,421 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 35,023 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Verizon Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised multiple earnings estimates for Verizon, including FY2027 EPS to $5.40 from $5.31, suggesting Wall Street sees better profit growth ahead. Verizon Communications Inc. NYSE: VZ estimates update

KeyCorp raised multiple earnings estimates for Verizon, including FY2027 EPS to $5.40 from $5.31, suggesting Wall Street sees better profit growth ahead. Positive Sentiment: Verizon is expanding beyond traditional wireless with new connected-car partnerships, including BMW and KDDI, which could open additional revenue streams in 5G automotive services. Verizon expands into BMW connected cars

Verizon is expanding beyond traditional wireless with new connected-car partnerships, including BMW and KDDI, which could open additional revenue streams in 5G automotive services. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary says Verizon still looks inexpensive relative to its earnings and dividend yield, which may attract income-focused investors looking for value. Verizon stock looks like a bargain

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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