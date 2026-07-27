Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector perform" rating on the cell phone carrier's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.34% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.50.

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Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.16. 7,494,338 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,038,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business's revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.990-5.040 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,843 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 312.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,639 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.2% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 8,993 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Verizon Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets. Wells Fargo increased its target from $43 to $47, while maintaining an “equal weight” rating. The move suggests improved valuation support following Verizon’s results, although the new target implies limited upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga

Wells Fargo increased its target from $43 to $47, while maintaining an “equal weight” rating. The move suggests improved valuation support following Verizon’s results, although the new target implies limited upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Barclays also lifted its target. The firm raised its price objective from $45 to $46 and kept an “equal weight” rating, indicating modestly improved expectations but no strong bullish conviction. Tickerreport.com

The firm raised its price objective from $45 to $46 and kept an “equal weight” rating, indicating modestly improved expectations but no strong bullish conviction. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings exceeded expectations. Verizon reported adjusted EPS of $1.30, above the $1.27 consensus estimate, and maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $4.99 to $5.04. The earnings beat and continued focus on cost controls appear to be supporting the stock. Verizon Q2 2026 Earnings Call Summary

Verizon reported adjusted EPS of $1.30, above the $1.27 consensus estimate, and maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $4.99 to $5.04. The earnings beat and continued focus on cost controls appear to be supporting the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation remains supported but cautious. Verizon trades at a relatively modest earnings multiple, while both Wells Fargo and Barclays retain neutral ratings. This suggests analysts see limited near-term catalysts despite the recent earnings momentum.

Verizon trades at a relatively modest earnings multiple, while both Wells Fargo and Barclays retain neutral ratings. This suggests analysts see limited near-term catalysts despite the recent earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Revenue weakness remains a concern. Quarterly revenue of $34.25 billion missed estimates of $35.16 billion and declined 0.6% year over year. Critics say the EPS beat was driven largely by cost reductions rather than stronger underlying demand. Verizon Structural Problems Persist

Quarterly revenue of $34.25 billion missed estimates of $35.16 billion and declined 0.6% year over year. Critics say the EPS beat was driven largely by cost reductions rather than stronger underlying demand. Negative Sentiment: Long-term financial and competitive risks persist. Verizon faces intensifying competition from wireless rivals and satellite providers, while its substantial debt, dividend commitments and buybacks may constrain investment flexibility.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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