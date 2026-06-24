Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Shares Down 2.2% - Time to Sell?

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.43 and last traded at $45.70. 25,082,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 28,361,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.73.

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Key Verizon Communications News

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised Verizon Communications from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.25 to $54.50 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.2%

The firm has a market cap of $190.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $34.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.02%.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. MTM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Sapient Capital LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Southern Financial Group LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Southern Financial Group LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&A Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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