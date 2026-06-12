Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Shares Up 2.5% - Here's Why

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.21 and last traded at $48.1020. 21,943,356 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 28,247,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.94.

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Verizon Communications News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Dbs Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Verizon Communications from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.25 to $54.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $200.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.46%.The business had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.02%.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 490.0% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Robinswood Financial LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company's stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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