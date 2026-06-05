Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Trading 1.2% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $46.11 and last traded at $45.3910. Approximately 22,712,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 28,463,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.87.The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.02%.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.27. The company has a market cap of $189.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.46%.Verizon Communications's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Verizon Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 152,597 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $970,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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