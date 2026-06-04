Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Trading Down 3.8% - Here's What Happened

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.30 and last traded at $44.8740. Approximately 32,790,719 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 28,514,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.65.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Down 3.8%

The company has a market cap of $187.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $34.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 2,765 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.7% in the first quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 35,023 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company's stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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