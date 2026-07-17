Verizon Communications (VZ) Expected to Post Earnings on Friday

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $35.2321 billion for the quarter. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Verizon Communications Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $183.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.09.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Verizon Communications to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

Key Headlines Impacting Verizon Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Verizon’s store divestitures and layoffs could lower operating costs and support margins as the company restructures its retail footprint. VZ Stock Rises — Verizon Moves To Slash Costs With Major Store Shakeup

Verizon’s store divestitures and layoffs could lower operating costs and support margins as the company restructures its retail footprint. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised multiple earnings estimates for Verizon, including FY2027 EPS to $5.40, suggesting analysts see improving profitability ahead.

KeyCorp raised multiple earnings estimates for Verizon, including FY2027 EPS to $5.40, suggesting analysts see improving profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Verizon is also benefiting from signs of operational strength, including strong wireless network quality rankings and a new BMW connected-car partnership that could expand 5G and IoT revenue opportunities. Wireless Network Quality Returns to Record High, JD Power Finds

Verizon is also benefiting from signs of operational strength, including strong wireless network quality rankings and a new BMW connected-car partnership that could expand 5G and IoT revenue opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank lowered its price target to $51.50 from $54.50 but kept a “sector outperform” rating, so the note was cautious but not bearish.

Scotiabank lowered its price target to $51.50 from $54.50 but kept a “sector outperform” rating, so the note was cautious but not bearish. Negative Sentiment: The restructuring includes significant layoffs and store sales, which can signal pressure on the core business and create near-term disruption for employees and operations. Verizon to shed 274 stores, lay off another 500 corporate employees

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,490,064 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $9,470,788,000 after buying an additional 7,276,809 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,570,816 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $4,747,930,000 after buying an additional 5,851,715 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,265,695 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $1,989,427,000 after buying an additional 557,576 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,474,094 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $956,100,000 after acquiring an additional 881,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 22,843,449 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $930,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company's stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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