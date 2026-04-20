Verizon Communications (VZ) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Verizon Communications to post earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $34.7904 billion for the quarter. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-4.950 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, April 27, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 12.43%.The company had revenue of $36.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $46.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.29. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications's previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Verizon Communications's payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Williams Trading set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Verizon Communications from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Verizon Communications from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VZ

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hans Erik Vestberg sold 200,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $9,922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 145,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,873.09. This trade represents a 57.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 9,579 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $429,905.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 44,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,976,739.60. This trade represents a 17.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,148 shares of company stock worth $10,780,356. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Canopy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company's stock.

Verizon Communications News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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