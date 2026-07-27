Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET - Get Free Report) TSE: VET has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

VET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Desjardins raised shares of Vermilion Energy to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

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Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.31. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $14.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET - Get Free Report) TSE: VET last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $369.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.66 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 43.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Vermilion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,592,890 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,328 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,144,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,174,261 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $26,483,000 after buying an additional 1,795,636 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 7,879.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,981 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $20,867,000 after buying an additional 1,495,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,870,457 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $67,114,000 after buying an additional 1,487,870 shares during the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc is a Canadian-based international oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1994, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves through its wholly owned and joint venture assets. Vermilion's upstream operations target a balance of oil and gas projects across various regions, with an emphasis on high-quality resource plays that can deliver stable cash flow and long-term reserves replacement.

Vermilion's product portfolio includes light and medium crude oil, heavy oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

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