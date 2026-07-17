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Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given a C$16.00 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Vermilion Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Desjardins initiated coverage on Vermilion Energy with a C$16.00 price target and a hold rating, implying about 16.96% upside from the current share price.
  • Other analysts remain mixed: National Bank Financial cut its target to C$27.00, RBC raised its target to C$24.00, and ATB Cormark upgraded the stock to moderate buy with a C$24.00 target. Overall, Vermilion has a Hold consensus rating and an average price target of C$19.29.
  • The company recently reported C($0.95) EPS on revenue of C$519.12 million, while shares traded at C$13.68 on Friday, near the middle of their 52-week range of C$9.71 to C$20.31.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET - Get Free Report) NYSE: VET has been assigned a C$16.00 target price by investment analysts at Desjardins in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Desjardins' target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VET. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Vermilion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$19.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

TSE VET traded up C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$13.68. The company's stock had a trading volume of 432,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,264. The firm has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.13. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$9.71 and a 52 week high of C$20.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET - Get Free Report) NYSE: VET last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.95) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$519.12 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 33.68% and a negative net margin of 44.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.3956262 EPS for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion's revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. In each market, the company relies on a host of drilling and well completion techniques to keep production at attractive levels.

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Analyst Recommendations for Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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