Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET - Get Free Report) NYSE: VET was upgraded by research analysts at TD from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. TD's price target indicates a potential upside of 16.35% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VET. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Desjardins set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$19.12.

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Vermilion Energy Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of VET stock traded up C$1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,532. The stock's 50-day moving average price is C$14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.18. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$9.71 and a 52-week high of C$20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET - Get Free Report) NYSE: VET last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$519.12 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 33.68% and a negative net margin of 44.92%. Equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.3956262 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion's revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. In each market, the company relies on a host of drilling and well completion techniques to keep production at attractive levels.

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