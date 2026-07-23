Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Upgraded by TD Securities to Strong-Buy Rating

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET - Get Free Report) NYSE: VET was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VET. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Vermilion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TD raised Vermilion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Desjardins set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$19.12.

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Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

TSE:VET opened at C$15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. The company has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.23. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$9.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.31. The firm's 50 day moving average is C$14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.21.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET - Get Free Report) NYSE: VET last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$519.12 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 44.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.68%. Analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.3956262 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion's revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. In each market, the company relies on a host of drilling and well completion techniques to keep production at attractive levels.

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