Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $5.75. Verra Mobility shares last traded at $5.3860, with a volume of 8,690,198 shares changing hands.

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Key Headlines Impacting Verra Mobility

Here are the key news stories impacting Verra Mobility this week:

Positive Sentiment: Potentially restores major customer relationship: Verra Mobility said it reached agreement with ABG on the key commercial terms of a new seven-year tolling and violations-services contract. The deal could reduce uncertainty surrounding the renewal of a significant customer contract and support longer-term revenue visibility, although operational terms still need to be finalized. Verra Mobility Reaches Framework Agreement with Avis Budget Group

Verra Mobility said it reached agreement with ABG on the key commercial terms of a new seven-year tolling and violations-services contract. The deal could reduce uncertainty surrounding the renewal of a significant customer contract and support longer-term revenue visibility, although operational terms still need to be finalized. Neutral Sentiment: Legal notices continue: Multiple law firms reminded investors that August 4, 2026 is the deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in a proposed securities class action covering investors who purchased VRRM shares from February 24 through May 26, 2026. The repeated notices largely contain the same information and do not represent separate lawsuits or findings of liability. Bernstein Liebhard Verra Mobility Class Action Deadline

Multiple law firms reminded investors that August 4, 2026 is the deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in a proposed securities class action covering investors who purchased VRRM shares from February 24 through May 26, 2026. The repeated notices largely contain the same information and do not represent separate lawsuits or findings of liability. Negative Sentiment: Alleged disclosure and leadership concerns: The lawsuits and related investigations allege that Verra Mobility made materially misleading statements about its relationship with ABG, the expected renewal of the contract and projected financial performance. One notice also cites an abrupt leadership transition. These are allegations, not proven wrongdoing, but the litigation creates potential legal costs, management distraction and reputational risk. Hagens Berman Verra Mobility Class Action Notice

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRRM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Verra Mobility from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. CJS Securities lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a "market outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $6.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Stock Up 28.2%

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $813.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $223.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.34 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 55.59%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Verra Mobility

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,059,237 shares of the company's stock worth $158,198,000 after purchasing an additional 329,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,316,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,608,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,984,760 shares of the company's stock worth $66,888,000 after buying an additional 2,433,610 shares in the last quarter.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

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