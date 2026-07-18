Versant Corporation (NASDAQ:VSNT) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Versant Corporation (NASDAQ:VSNT - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VSNT shares. Weiss Ratings raised Versant from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Versant in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Versant from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Versant from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Arete Research raised Versant from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VSNT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Versant during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Versant during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Versant in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Versant in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Versant in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Versant Trading Down 1.2%

Versant stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Versant has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $39.33. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.04.

Versant (NASDAQ:VSNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Versant will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Versant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Versant's payout ratio is presently 75.38%.

About Versant

Versant Corporation is a provider of data management software. The Company designs, develops, markets and supports database management system products that companies use to solve data management and data integration issues. It also provides related product support, training and consulting services to assist users of the Company's products in developing and deploying software applications based on its products. The Company's Versant Object Database product is used primarily by enterprises, which have data management requirements, such as technology providers, telecommunications carriers, Government defense agencies, defense contractors, healthcare companies and companies in the financial services and transportation industries.

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