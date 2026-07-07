Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Sells $799,779.00 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) EVP Duncan Mckechnie sold 1,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.00, for a total value of $799,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,519. This trade represents a 12.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4%

VRTX traded down $7.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $522.25. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,292,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.29. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $449.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $362.50 and a 12 month high of $533.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 35.51%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $437.00 to $436.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $557.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Key Headlines Impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals

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About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex's marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

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