Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $533.67 and last traded at $522.25, with a volume of 2292484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $529.59.

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Vertex Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $607.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Maxim Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $557.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4%

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $453.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.50. The company has a market capitalization of $132.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.29.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Duncan Mckechnie sold 1,541 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.00, for a total transaction of $799,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,519. This represents a 12.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $287,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 15,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,102.50. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,707,966. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $458,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 5,123 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex's marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

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