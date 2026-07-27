Vertex (VERX) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Vertex to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $202.2960 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 26.04% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.The business had revenue of $196.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vertex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Vertex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $11.87 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. Vertex has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -237.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the second quarter worth $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VERX

About Vertex

Vertex Energy, Inc NASDAQ: VERX is a specialty refiner and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical feedstocks in the United States. The company collects and processes a variety of waste petroleum products, including used motor oil and industrial lubricants, which it converts into ultra-low-sulfur diesel, asphalt, and other refined products. By leveraging proprietary re-refining technologies and strategic feedstock sourcing, Vertex Energy aims to deliver cost-effective, lower-carbon fuel solutions to wholesale and retail customers across the country.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Vertex operates a network of refining and blending facilities in key regions, including the Central, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets.

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