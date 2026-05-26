Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $322.3182.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

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Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $327.78 on Tuesday. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $379.93. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $301.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $10,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 22,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,682,244.82. This trade represents a 64.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,585. This trade represents a 82.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $808,701,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,670,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $432,568,000 after buying an additional 1,939,749 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $324,524,000 after buying an additional 1,283,110 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,885,000 after buying an additional 1,091,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 934.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,667,000 after buying an additional 992,031 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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