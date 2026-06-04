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Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 2.1% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
Vertiv logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Vertiv shares fell 2.1% on Thursday, trading between $306.00 and $324.51 after closing at $331.44 the prior day. Trading volume was below average at about 6.1 million shares.
  • Recent company news remains supportive, including the launch of PurgeRite NearZero, a fluid management service designed to cut water use and costs in AI-ready data centers. Analysts also continue to highlight Vertiv as a beneficiary of AI-driven data center demand and broader digitization trends.
  • Wall Street remains upbeat overall, with multiple firms raising price targets and one upgrade to strong buy. However, the stock has already run up sharply and trades at a premium valuation, which may be tempering investor enthusiasm.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Vertiv.

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $306.00 and last traded at $324.5070. Approximately 6,055,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 6,908,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $331.44.

Vertiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Vertiv launched PurgeRite NearZero, a new fluid management service aimed at reducing water use, wastewater, and hauling costs in AI-ready data centers. The product strengthens Vertiv’s position in liquid cooling and mission-critical infrastructure, areas seeing rising demand as AI deployments expand. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage highlighted Vertiv as a beneficiary of ongoing digitization, stronger IT spending, and hybrid-work infrastructure needs, reinforcing the company’s growth outlook within a challenged IT services sector. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Another update pointed to Vertiv’s strong performance over the past year, driven by AI-related data center demand, acquisitions, and its ties to NVIDIA, suggesting investors continue to view the company as a major AI infrastructure winner. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Vertiv declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per share. The payout is small, with a very low yield, so this is unlikely to be a major short-term stock driver. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also noted that VRT has rallied sharply over the last several months and trades at a premium valuation. That may create some caution among investors even as the growth story remains intact. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Fox Advisors upgraded Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $380.00 price target on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.09 and a 200 day moving average of $238.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's payout ratio is 6.28%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,585. The trade was a 82.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company's stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Vertiv by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,825 shares of the company's stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company's stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $808,701,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,476 shares of the company's stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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