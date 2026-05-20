Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 2.2% - Here's Why

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $314.25 and last traded at $315.4410. 5,953,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 7,047,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.63.

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Key Headlines Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $316.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $297.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $16,506,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $17,353,165.35. This represents a 48.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the sale, the director owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,585. This trade represents a 82.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock worth $5,858,352,000 after buying an additional 826,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,408,661,000 after purchasing an additional 235,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,141,723,000 after purchasing an additional 143,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,974,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $967,881,000 after purchasing an additional 121,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $808,701,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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