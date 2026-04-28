Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 5.4% - Here's Why

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $293.88 and last traded at $305.1490. Approximately 8,080,334 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 7,321,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.43.

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Key Headlines Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $269.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $278.38.

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Vertiv Stock Down 5.4%

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.26. The company has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a PE ratio of 76.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.04.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 65,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $16,506,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $17,353,165.35. The trade was a 48.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $10,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 22,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,682,244.82. This represents a 64.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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