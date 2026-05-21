Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 2.3% Higher - What's Next?

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $330.33 and last traded at $323.05. 4,977,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 7,016,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $315.67.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho set a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $298.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.35.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 65,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $16,506,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,353,165.35. The trade was a 48.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $10,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,244.82. The trade was a 64.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essential Partners LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 10,250.3% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 50,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares during the period. BankChampaign National Association bought a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 55.9% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 91.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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