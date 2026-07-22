Vertiv (VRT) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $3.3779 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vertiv to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vertiv Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $304.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.03. The stock has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.03. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $118.70 and a 52-week high of $379.93.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $567,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $342.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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