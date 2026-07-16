Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VWDRY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Vestas Wind Systems AS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

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Vestas Wind Systems AS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. Vestas Wind Systems AS has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21.

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Vestas Wind Systems AS had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 4.44%.The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.48 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems AS will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems AS Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S OTCMKTS: VWDRY is a Danish company that develops, manufactures, installs and services wind turbines and related solutions for the global wind energy industry. The company is known for providing complete wind power solutions across a project's lifecycle, from initial site assessment and turbine design through to installation, commissioning and long‑term operations and maintenance.

Vestas' product and service offering spans turbine platforms for onshore and offshore wind, along with key components such as blades, nacelles and towers.

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