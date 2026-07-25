Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,912 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the June 30th total of 31,754 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,071 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

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Vestas Wind Systems AS Price Performance

OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $8.74 on Friday. Vestas Wind Systems AS has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The stock's 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Vestas Wind Systems AS had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems AS will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VWDRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vestas Wind Systems AS currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vestas Wind Systems AS

About Vestas Wind Systems AS

Vestas Wind Systems A/S OTCMKTS: VWDRY is a Danish company that develops, manufactures, installs and services wind turbines and related solutions for the global wind energy industry. The company is known for providing complete wind power solutions across a project's lifecycle, from initial site assessment and turbine design through to installation, commissioning and long‑term operations and maintenance.

Vestas' product and service offering spans turbine platforms for onshore and offshore wind, along with key components such as blades, nacelles and towers.

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