Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 331,784 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session's volume of 206,560 shares.The stock last traded at $9.9950 and had previously closed at $9.99.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VWDRY shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on VWDRY

Vestas Wind Systems AS Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Vestas Wind Systems AS had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems AS will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems AS

Vestas Wind Systems A/S OTCMKTS: VWDRY is a Danish company that develops, manufactures, installs and services wind turbines and related solutions for the global wind energy industry. The company is known for providing complete wind power solutions across a project's lifecycle, from initial site assessment and turbine design through to installation, commissioning and long‑term operations and maintenance.

Vestas' product and service offering spans turbine platforms for onshore and offshore wind, along with key components such as blades, nacelles and towers.

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