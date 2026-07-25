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Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Vestas Wind Systems AS logo with Industrials background
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Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY - Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and traded as low as $8.70. Vestas Wind Systems AS shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 166,684 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on VWDRY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vestas Wind Systems AS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on VWDRY

Vestas Wind Systems AS Trading Down 1.5%

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21.

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Vestas Wind Systems AS had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems AS will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems AS

(Get Free Report)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S OTCMKTS: VWDRY is a Danish company that develops, manufactures, installs and services wind turbines and related solutions for the global wind energy industry. The company is known for providing complete wind power solutions across a project's lifecycle, from initial site assessment and turbine design through to installation, commissioning and long‑term operations and maintenance.

Vestas' product and service offering spans turbine platforms for onshore and offshore wind, along with key components such as blades, nacelles and towers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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