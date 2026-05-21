V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $18.00 Price Target at UBS Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the textile maker's stock. UBS Group's target price points to a potential upside of 11.65% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VFC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on V.F. from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of V.F. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of V.F. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised shares of V.F. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.39.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on VFC

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.12. 17,650,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,159,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. V.F. has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company's 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 282.9% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 705.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting V.F. this week:

Positive Sentiment: V.F. reported fiscal Q4 results that topped expectations, with break-even EPS versus a small expected loss and revenue above estimates, while management said the company returned to full-year revenue growth and is seeing margin expansion and lower debt. Article Title

V.F. reported fiscal Q4 results that topped expectations, with break-even EPS versus a small expected loss and revenue above estimates, while management said the company returned to full-year revenue growth and is seeing margin expansion and lower debt. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted improving momentum at brands like The North Face and Timberland, along with early signs of recovery in Vans, which supports the view that a turnaround is underway. Article Title

Several reports highlighted improving momentum at brands like The North Face and Timberland, along with early signs of recovery in Vans, which supports the view that a turnaround is underway. Neutral Sentiment: V.F. also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, which may support income-focused investors but is unlikely to be the main driver of the stock today. Article Title

V.F. also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, which may support income-focused investors but is unlikely to be the main driver of the stock today. Negative Sentiment: Truist and Wells Fargo both cut their price targets on V.F. and kept relatively cautious ratings, reinforcing investor concerns that the recovery may take time and that upside could be limited near term. Article Title

Truist and Wells Fargo both cut their price targets on V.F. and kept relatively cautious ratings, reinforcing investor concerns that the recovery may take time and that upside could be limited near term. Negative Sentiment: Commentary around higher operating costs, tariff risk, and ongoing weakness at Vans suggests the earnings beat may not be enough to offset pressure on sentiment. Article Title

About V.F.

VF Corporation, commonly branded as VF, is a global apparel and footwear company that develops, markets and distributes a diverse portfolio of consumer brands. Its offerings span outdoor and action sports apparel, footwear and accessories under marquee names such as The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Dickies, JanSport and Smartwool. Through a “house of brands” strategy, VF leverages the unique heritage and design expertise of each label to serve distinct lifestyle and performance segments.

Founded in 1899 in Pennsylvania as the Reading Glove and Mitten Manufacturing Company, VF evolved through a series of acquisitions and strategic expansions to become a leading player in the global apparel industry.

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