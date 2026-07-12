V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

V.F. (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VFC. Evercore set a $18.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of V.F. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised V.F. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.58.

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V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. 4,147,642 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,186,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. V.F. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.28). V.F. had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 2.65%.The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $515,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 336,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,858.31. The trade was a 9.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 282.9% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in V.F. by 213.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,078 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in V.F. by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company's stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corporation, commonly branded as VF, is a global apparel and footwear company that develops, markets and distributes a diverse portfolio of consumer brands. Its offerings span outdoor and action sports apparel, footwear and accessories under marquee names such as The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Dickies, JanSport and Smartwool. Through a “house of brands” strategy, VF leverages the unique heritage and design expertise of each label to serve distinct lifestyle and performance segments.

Founded in 1899 in Pennsylvania as the Reading Glove and Mitten Manufacturing Company, VF evolved through a series of acquisitions and strategic expansions to become a leading player in the global apparel industry.

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