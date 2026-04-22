Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) CEO Timothy Vanderhook Sells 2,796 Shares

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) CEO Timothy Vanderhook sold 2,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $30,029.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Timothy Vanderhook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 21st, Timothy Vanderhook sold 4,704 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $51,320.64.

On Monday, April 20th, Timothy Vanderhook sold 5,000 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $55,600.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Timothy Vanderhook sold 2,574 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $33,127.38.

Get Viant Technology alerts: Sign Up

Viant Technology Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ DSP traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.78. 191,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,493. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.91 million, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.94. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

Institutional Trading of Viant Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in Viant Technology by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 191,636 shares of the company's stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 54,507 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Viant Technology by 474.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 70,533 shares of the company's stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 58,251 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Viant Technology by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,741 shares of the company's stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 52,974 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DSP shares. Loop Capital set a $14.50 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Freedom Capital upgraded Viant Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $17.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Viant Technology

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc Nasdaq: DSP is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Viant Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Viant Technology wasn't on the list.

While Viant Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here