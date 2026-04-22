Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) CEO Timothy Vanderhook Sells 5,000 Shares

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) CEO Timothy Vanderhook sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $55,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,400. This represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Timothy Vanderhook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Timothy Vanderhook sold 2,796 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $30,029.04.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Timothy Vanderhook sold 4,704 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $51,320.64.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Timothy Vanderhook sold 2,574 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $33,127.38.

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Viant Technology Price Performance

Shares of Viant Technology stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. 191,888 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,493. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 620.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,883 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Viant Technology from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Freedom Capital raised Viant Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.50) on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Loop Capital set a $14.50 price objective on Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $17.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Viant Technology

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc Nasdaq: DSP is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

Further Reading

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