VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 69.28%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. VICI Properties updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.440-2.470 EPS.

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VICI Properties Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $28.63. 12,032,649 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,441,935. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm's 50-day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

VICI Properties News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting VICI Properties this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat — VICI reported EPS of $0.82 vs. $0.71 consensus and revenue of $1.02B vs. $1.01B, with net margin and ROE strength noted; this underscores cash flow resilience and supports the dividend. Press Release

Q1 earnings beat — VICI reported EPS of $0.82 vs. $0.71 consensus and revenue of $1.02B vs. $1.01B, with net margin and ROE strength noted; this underscores cash flow resilience and supports the dividend. Positive Sentiment: FFO in line and up year-over-year — Funds from operations were $0.61, matching consensus and improving from $0.58 a year ago, signaling steady underlying cash generation. Zacks: VICI Matches Q1 FFO Estimates

FFO in line and up year-over-year — Funds from operations were $0.61, matching consensus and improving from $0.58 a year ago, signaling steady underlying cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder approvals removed governance overhangs — Investors backed the board, executive pay and auditor at the annual meeting, reducing proxy-related uncertainty. TipRanks: Shareholder Vote

Shareholder approvals removed governance overhangs — Investors backed the board, executive pay and auditor at the annual meeting, reducing proxy-related uncertainty. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition progress — VICI (with Blake Sartini) is set to acquire Golden Entertainment; closing is pending but the deal would expand VICI’s portfolio and Vegas exposure if completed. Yahoo: Acquisition Note

Acquisition progress — VICI (with Blake Sartini) is set to acquire Golden Entertainment; closing is pending but the deal would expand VICI’s portfolio and Vegas exposure if completed. Positive Sentiment: Dividend narrative remains supportive — Media pieces continue to highlight VICI as a top dividend pick, which can support demand from income-focused investors. MSN: Dividend Pick

Dividend narrative remains supportive — Media pieces continue to highlight VICI as a top dividend pick, which can support demand from income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 guidance essentially inline — Management set EPS guidance of $2.440–2.470 vs. a ~2.450 consensus, so guidance neither adds upside nor signals weakness. (Company update 4/29)

FY2026 guidance essentially inline — Management set EPS guidance of $2.440–2.470 vs. a ~2.450 consensus, so guidance neither adds upside nor signals weakness. (Company update 4/29) Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/pre-earnings commentary focused on tenant strength and Vegas trends — background pieces highlighted operational drivers but added no new catalysts today. Seeking Alpha Preview

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,197 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company's stock.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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