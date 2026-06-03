Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells $6,541,600.00 in Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.08, for a total value of $6,541,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,768,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,866,877.20. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total value of $6,842,000.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 4,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.09, for a total value of $1,092,360.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 40,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $7,905,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $9,660,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,778 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total value of $3,748,128.78.

On Thursday, April 9th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 24,943 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $4,670,077.89.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.70, for a total value of $9,185,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 23,179 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $4,170,597.47.

On Friday, March 20th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 44,076 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $7,928,390.88.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.18, for a total value of $9,809,000.00.

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Vicor Price Performance

VICR traded down $6.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.88. 281,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,945. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.32 and a beta of 2.36. Vicor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $361.89. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $234.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.83.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Vicor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 28.98%.The firm had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vicor Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICR. Zacks Research raised Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vicor from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VICR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vicor by 960.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vicor by 32,400.0% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 325 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company's stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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