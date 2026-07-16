Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $260.20, but opened at $247.62. Vicor shares last traded at $242.77, with a volume of 71,700 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Vicor to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Vicor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $408.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vicor

Vicor Trading Down 8.7%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.55 and a beta of 2.33.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vicor Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vicor

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.40, for a total transaction of $211,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,347,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,524,250,736. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D'amico sold 331 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.53, for a total transaction of $105,764.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,906. This trade represents a 62.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 392,682 shares of company stock valued at $123,899,833 in the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 960.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vicor by 32,400.0% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 325 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company's stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

Further Reading

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