Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Price Down 6.3% Following Insider Selling

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $300.00 and last traded at $309.5130. 397,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 825,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.48.

Specifically, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.08, for a total value of $6,541,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,768,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,867,866,877.20. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO James F. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.83, for a total transaction of $1,609,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,150. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In other news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 3,072 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.69, for a total value of $988,231.68. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $617,644.80. The trade was a 61.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get Vicor alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $228.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vicor

Vicor Stock Down 5.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.41 and a beta of 2.36. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $241.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.21.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vicor Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,692 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vicor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vicor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vicor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,238 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vicor by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vicor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vicor wasn't on the list.

While Vicor currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here