Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Price Down 8.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $242.97 and last traded at $246.4230. 215,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 807,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.61.

Specifically, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.09, for a total value of $1,092,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 167,125 shares in the company, valued at $45,640,166.25. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alvaro Doyle sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.90, for a total transaction of $2,079,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 42 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,915.80. This trade represents a 99.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In other news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 11,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $2,984,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,420. This represents a 45.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICR

Vicor Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average is $187.47 and its 200-day moving average is $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 81.62 and a beta of 1.97.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Vicor's quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vicor Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,167 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Vicor by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,537 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 4,634.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $12,379,000 after buying an additional 259,022 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 38.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 56.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company's stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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