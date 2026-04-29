Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00. Bank of America's target price suggests a potential upside of 31.50% from the company's current price.

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Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VSCO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria's Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.80.

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Victoria's Secret & Co. Price Performance

Victoria's Secret & Co. stock opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.26. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $66.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.26.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.29. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 2.45%.The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Victoria's Secret & Co. has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan acquired 4,842 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.86 per share, for a total transaction of $222,054.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,209.46. This trade represents a 16.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna James bought 2,175 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.23 per share, with a total value of $100,550.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 63,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,974.31. The trade was a 3.57% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Victoria's Secret & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 5,755 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 770.2% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 92,430 shares of the company's stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 81,808 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG lifted its stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 2,461 shares of the company's stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 192.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company's stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria's Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria's Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria's Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

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