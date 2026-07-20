Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY) Shares Up 5.4% - Still a Buy?

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.61 and last traded at $85.87. 300,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,242,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.45.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSXY. UBS Group cut shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Trading Up 6.5%

The firm's 50 day moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average is $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.07.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 38.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 276,171 shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $24,441,133.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,899,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $787,564,155. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,411,601 shares of company stock valued at $115,398,210 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria's Secret & Co.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,365,000 after acquiring an additional 47,462 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $7,790,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 177,423 shares of the company's stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 57,133 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $940,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,634,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

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