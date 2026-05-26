Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $1.5212 billion for the quarter. Victoria's Secret & Co. has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.450 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, June 2, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.29. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 2.45%.The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Victoria's Secret & Co. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Victoria's Secret & Co. Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.16. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $66.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on Victoria's Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VSCO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan acquired 4,842 shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.86 per share, with a total value of $222,054.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 34,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,209.46. This trade represents a 16.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna James bought 2,175 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,550.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 63,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,916,974.31. This represents a 3.57% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Victoria's Secret & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,725 shares of the company's stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,191 shares of the company's stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 7.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company's stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 67,981 shares of the company's stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria's Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria's Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria's Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

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