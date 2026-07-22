Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.4286.

VCTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research raised Victory Capital from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Victory Capital from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

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Victory Capital Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $97.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The company's 50-day moving average price is $88.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.92.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $387.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Victory Capital's quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Victory Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Victory Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,469 shares of the company's stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,199,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 10.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,747,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the company's stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company's stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital NASDAQ: VCTR is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. Serving institutional, intermediary and retail clients, the company delivers tailored solutions through active, research-driven portfolio management. Its product lineup includes traditional mutual funds, separately managed accounts, sub-advisory services and specialized strategies such as ESG-focused and municipal bond portfolios.

Founded in 1988, Victory Capital has expanded its capabilities via both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, integrating experienced investment teams to enhance its offerings in areas like smart beta, global equity and fixed income.

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