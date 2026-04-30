Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Sets New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.92 and last traded at $77.4890, with a volume of 86441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.30.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCTR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Victory Capital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "negative" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.25. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $374.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.09 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 25.27%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Victory Capital's payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,469 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $3,747,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital NASDAQ: VCTR is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. Serving institutional, intermediary and retail clients, the company delivers tailored solutions through active, research-driven portfolio management. Its product lineup includes traditional mutual funds, separately managed accounts, sub-advisory services and specialized strategies such as ESG-focused and municipal bond portfolios.

Founded in 1988, Victory Capital has expanded its capabilities via both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, integrating experienced investment teams to enhance its offerings in areas like smart beta, global equity and fixed income.

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