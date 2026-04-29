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Video Game Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 29th

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Turtle Beach logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged Turtle Beach (TBCH), Alliance Entertainment (AENT), and Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE) as the Video Game stocks to watch based on the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • Turtle Beach (TBCH) is an audio-technology and gaming-peripherals maker—selling headsets, keyboards, mice and related accessories—and owns the ROCCAT and Neat Microphones brands across console, PC and mobile platforms.
  • Alliance Entertainment (AENT) is a global wholesaler, distributor and e‑commerce/logistics provider for entertainment products including video games, while Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE) develops experiential esports venues and live gaming/poker events.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Turtle Beach.

Turtle Beach, Alliance Entertainment, and Allied Gaming & Entertainment are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve creating, publishing, distributing, or enabling video games — this includes game developers and publishers, console and hardware makers, game-engine and middleware providers, digital storefronts, and esports/streaming platforms. Investors view them as a distinct sector whose revenue and share performance are driven by game release schedules, player engagement and monetization (live-service/recurring revenue), IP strength, platform cycles and technology trends, and thus can be more volatile around product news and consumer trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Turtle Beach (TBCH)

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TBCH

Alliance Entertainment (AENT)

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AENT

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGAE

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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