Viking (NYSE:VIK) Announces Earnings Results

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Viking had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 240.75%. The business's revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Viking's conference call:

Viking announced a planned leadership transition, with Leah Talactac becoming CEO and Linh Banh becoming CFO, while Torstein Hagen moves to Executive Chairman. Management framed the change as a continuity-focused succession plan with no disruption to strategy or execution.

Viking announced a planned leadership transition, with becoming CEO and becoming CFO, while Torstein Hagen moves to Executive Chairman. Management framed the change as a continuity-focused succession plan with no disruption to strategy or execution. The company said it is in a very strong booking position, with 92% of 2026 already booked and 2027 off to a solid start at 38% booked. Advanced bookings were up year over year, supporting visibility into future revenue.

The company said it is in a very strong booking position, with already booked and at 38% booked. Advanced bookings were up year over year, supporting visibility into future revenue. First-quarter results were strong, with revenue up 17.5% to over $1 billion and adjusted EBITDA up 43.9% to $105 million. Management also highlighted improved pricing, favorable itinerary mix, and solid demand across both river and ocean segments.

First-quarter results were strong, with to over $1 billion and to $105 million. Management also highlighted improved pricing, favorable itinerary mix, and solid demand across both river and ocean segments. Management said the recent booking softness tied to geopolitical events was temporary and largely affected river bookings for 2026, but demand has since rebounded. Cancellation rates remain within historical norms, and the company said guests continue to prioritize travel.

Management said the recent booking softness tied to geopolitical events was temporary and largely affected river bookings for 2026, but demand has since rebounded. Cancellation rates remain within historical norms, and the company said guests continue to prioritize travel. Viking continues to expand its fleet and product offerings, including new vessels for Egypt, growth in China-focused itineraries, and the float-out of the Viking Libra, which it says will be the world’s first hydrogen-powered ocean cruise ship. The company reiterated that its long-term strategy remains focused on organic growth, disciplined capital allocation, and premium positioning.

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Viking Stock Up 5.5%

NYSE:VIK traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,285,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,672. Viking has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average of $71.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Viking from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Viking from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Viking from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Viking from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Viking from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viking

Trending Headlines about Viking

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking this week:

Positive Sentiment: Viking reported a smaller-than-expected Q1 loss of $0.11 per share versus the $0.12 consensus, while revenue of $1.05 billion topped estimates of $1.01 billion and rose 17.5% year over year. Viking quarterly earnings report

Viking reported a smaller-than-expected Q1 loss of $0.11 per share versus the $0.12 consensus, while revenue of $1.05 billion topped estimates of $1.01 billion and rose 17.5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said the company is “well positioned” for 2027 because of strong advance bookings, which suggests healthy future revenue visibility and supports the upbeat stock reaction. Strong advanced bookings article

Multiple reports said the company is “well positioned” for 2027 because of strong advance bookings, which suggests healthy future revenue visibility and supports the upbeat stock reaction. Positive Sentiment: Viking also announced a leadership transition, with Leah Talactac becoming CEO and Torstein Hagen moving to executive chairman, which the market appears to view as a continuity-focused move rather than a disruption. CEO transition article

Viking also announced a leadership transition, with Leah Talactac becoming CEO and Torstein Hagen moving to executive chairman, which the market appears to view as a continuity-focused move rather than a disruption. Neutral Sentiment: Transcript and earnings-snapshot coverage added detail on margins, booking trends, and management commentary, but did not introduce a major new catalyst beyond the earnings beat and leadership change. Earnings call transcript

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 46,369 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $3,720,184.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 420,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,698,365.06. This represents a 9.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Viking

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Viking by 32.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,048,357 shares of the company's stock worth $873,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,244 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viking by 316.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426,297 shares of the company's stock worth $316,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Viking by 34,748.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,120 shares of the company's stock worth $96,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,920 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Viking by 28.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,690,678 shares of the company's stock worth $167,253,000 after acquiring an additional 600,890 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Viking by 214.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 841,451 shares of the company's stock worth $52,305,000 after acquiring an additional 573,628 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Further Reading

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