Viking (NYSE:VIK) Receives Outperform Rating from BNP Paribas Exane

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating restated by equities researchers at BNP Paribas Exane in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $121.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $104.00. BNP Paribas Exane's target price points to a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Viking and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Viking from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on Viking in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Viking from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.17.

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Viking Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE VIK traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $98.65. The company had a trading volume of 421,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,732. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.48. Viking has a fifty-two week low of $55.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Viking had a return on equity of 149.40% and a net margin of 18.00%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Viking will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viking news, EVP Richard Marnell sold 6,120 shares of Viking stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $577,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 110,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,460,699. The trade was a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,166 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Viking

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIK. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Viking by 19,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 392 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Viking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

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